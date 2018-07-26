Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 88.39%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Cytosorbents traded down $0.05, hitting $12.30, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 164,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,717. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,554 shares of company stock worth $780,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.