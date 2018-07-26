Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) to Post $2.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.51.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at $397,581.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Calhoun acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,989.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar traded up $2.10, reaching $142.58, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,374. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $112.09 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

