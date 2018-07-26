Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nomura cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,098,458.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 379,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $11,843,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,360,124.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,920 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,798 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17,167.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems traded up $0.62, hitting $30.47, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 213,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

