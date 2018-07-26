BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (BATS) Announces Dividend of GBX 48.80

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.65) per share on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BATS traded up GBX 230 ($3.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,203 ($55.63). 3,001,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 1-year low of GBX 4,064 ($53.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($74.70).

Several analysts have recently commented on BATS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.83) price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 5,800 ($76.77) to GBX 5,500 ($72.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($70.81) price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,249.41 ($69.48).

In related news, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($53.25), for a total value of £40,230 ($53,249.50). Also, insider Alan Davy bought 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,931 ($52.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,533.09 ($2,029.24). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49 shares of company stock valued at $191,660.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

