Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY18 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb traded down $1.12, hitting $57.92, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 14,645,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 264,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 165,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

