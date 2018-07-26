Brink’s (BCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.75 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY18 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other Brink’s news, SVP Rohan Pal sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $101,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mcalister C. Marshall II sold 18,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,448,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,280 shares of company stock worth $2,641,009 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,004,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,670,000 after buying an additional 227,452 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 847,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,487,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brink’s by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,403,000 after buying an additional 121,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,658,000 after buying an additional 88,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 401,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,637,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

