Brightcove (BCOV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.05)-(0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.6-42.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.06 million.Brightcove also updated its FY18 guidance to ($0.10)-(0.06) EPS.

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. 252,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,054. The company has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.77. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

