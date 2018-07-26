Brenntag (BNR) PT Set at €62.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.87 ($68.08).

Shares of Brenntag opened at €50.30 ($59.18) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

