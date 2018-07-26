Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,847 Shares of FS Investment Co. (FSIC)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS Investment were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSIC. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,404. FS Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS Investment had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $101.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.22 million. equities research analysts predict that FS Investment Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. National Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FS Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

FS Investment Profile

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

