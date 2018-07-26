Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $534,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14,869.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 330,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after buying an additional 328,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $71,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $300,997.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,440. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PH traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,327. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $152.47 and a twelve month high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$162.10” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 20th. MED downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

