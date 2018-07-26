Breakout Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,963.00 (BRK)

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Breakout has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $6,963.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Breakout coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Breakout has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038773 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00527094 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Coin Profile

Breakout (BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2015. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com . Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Breakout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

