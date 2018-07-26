Braskem SA (BAK) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Braskem were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Braskem by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 48,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Braskem by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 382,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Braskem opened at $28.20 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . Braskem SA has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Braskem had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem SA will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

