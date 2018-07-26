Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$120.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$105.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund opened at C$119.87 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$81.76 and a twelve month high of C$111.99.

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

