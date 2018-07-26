Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $15.68 Million Position in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 923,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,682,000. Altice USA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Altice USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Altice USA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 122,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.69. 254,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion and a PE ratio of 840.50. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $4,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

