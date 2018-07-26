Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $25.73 Million Holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,545 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Adobe Systems comprises about 13.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $25,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,316,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,997,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,512,083,000 after purchasing an additional 218,339 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,396,198,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,850,000 after purchasing an additional 485,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,820,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $443,818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $263.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $263.50.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.21.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total value of $758,108.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,615,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,959. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

