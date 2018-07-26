Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.15 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Radar Relay. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $9,986.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003904 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00419458 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00163436 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,567,948 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.