Boston Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Boston Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $4,773,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of CAH opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $78.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.476 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

