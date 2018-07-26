Boston Advisors LLC Sells 5,671 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $793,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,274,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.