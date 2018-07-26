BorgWarner (BWA) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday morning. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BorgWarner from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.88.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner opened at $44.02 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 52.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 377,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 129,333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 90.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.