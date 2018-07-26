Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Stake Boosted by Tyvor Capital LLC

Tyvor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,390 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for 1.4% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 150,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $3,488,476.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,599. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 271,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $6,478,461.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,892 shares in the company, valued at $999,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,443,219 shares of company stock worth $173,223,113. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn traded up $0.48, reaching $25.30, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 5,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,890. The firm has a market cap of $664.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.19 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

