Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $2,080,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Professional Planning purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,116,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,260.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.87.

BKNG stock opened at $2,065.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

