Bonpay (BON) Market Cap Achieves $1.44 Million

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $41,008.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003882 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00420524 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00164527 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013719 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000935 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

