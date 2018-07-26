Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) & Noble Energy (NBL) Head-To-Head Review

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Energy has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Noble Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bonanza Creek Energy does not pay a dividend. Noble Energy pays out 141.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Noble Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $192.12 million 3.78 -$2.36 million N/A N/A Noble Energy $4.26 billion 4.06 -$1.12 billion $0.31 115.16

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Noble Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 51.92% 7.13% 6.00% Noble Energy -13.32% 3.25% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy and Noble Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Noble Energy 0 7 20 0 2.74

Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. Noble Energy has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Noble Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noble Energy is more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Noble Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Noble Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Noble Energy beats Bonanza Creek Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved reserves of 102.0 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,965 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

