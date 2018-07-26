BOK Financial (BOKF) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Hovde Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOK Financial opened at $99.03 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.41 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,926 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $402,807.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,542.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,964 shares of company stock worth $2,367,258. 60.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 598.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.