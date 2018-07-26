Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on CNB Financial Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNB Financial in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCNE. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

CNB Financial opened at $31.43 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.78. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.91 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.