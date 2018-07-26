Boeing Co (BA) Stake Decreased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 220.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $355.92 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $208.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.08. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

In other news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total transaction of $373,378.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

