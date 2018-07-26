Boeing (BA) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Boeing (NYSE:BA) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.30-14.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.78 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.86. 152,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,657. The company has a market cap of $208.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 3,774.27% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boeing to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.23.

In other news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total transaction of $373,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boeing stock. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.