Bodycote PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 (BOY)

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BOY traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,016 ($13.45). 315,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,864.58. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 728.50 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,043 ($13.81).

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.53), for a total transaction of £24,395.14 ($32,290.06).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOY shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 900 ($11.91) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,020 ($13.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.90) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 830 ($10.99) to GBX 890 ($11.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.08 ($13.34).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

