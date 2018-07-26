BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $22.79 Million Position in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.40% of First American Financial worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $46.14 and a 1-year high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,423,113.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,990.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

