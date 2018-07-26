BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $20.99 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,633,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,208,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,463,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,311,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,120,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after buying an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5,127.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,310,000 after buying an additional 806,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams opened at $437.29 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $326.68 and a 12-month high of $438.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Bank of America increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $457.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.84.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

