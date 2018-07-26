BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,056 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.18% of American Water Works worth $28,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 843,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 50,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 52,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works opened at $87.52 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,290,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

