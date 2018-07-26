Bluefin Trading LLC Acquires 6,264 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 14.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 139,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,664,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Boeing by 154.1% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.07.

In other news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,656.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total transaction of $373,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing opened at $355.92 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing Co has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

