Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 15.12%.

Shares of BHBK traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,021. The stock has a market cap of $589.65 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

BHBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Blue Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

