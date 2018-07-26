Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2018 // No Comments

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 15.12%.

Shares of BHBK traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,021. The stock has a market cap of $589.65 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

BHBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Blue Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Earnings History for Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply