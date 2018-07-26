Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 2,953 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $167.75 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,122,393.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $12,778,290.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

