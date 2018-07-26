Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blue Buffalo Pet Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.2467528517184 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern's analysis:

Blue Buffalo Pet Products stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

BUFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

