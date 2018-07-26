Block Array Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Block Array token can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Block Array has a market cap of $2.55 million and $1,877.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Block Array alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003851 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00416874 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00166683 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Block Array Profile

Block Array was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.