Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 49.22% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $33.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 277,701 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 393,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 378,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

