Blackstone Group LP (BX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on August 6th

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Blackstone Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Blackstone Group has a payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Group to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

