Blackstar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (BSTAR)

Blackstar (CURRENCY:BSTAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Blackstar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Blackstar has a market capitalization of $54,467.00 and $0.00 worth of Blackstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackstar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blackstar alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014000 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002782 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015226 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002796 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000304 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000635 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Blackstar

Blackstar is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Blackstar’s total supply is 630,795,971 coins. Blackstar’s official Twitter account is @Blackstar_dev . The official website for Blackstar is blackstarotc.com

Blackstar Coin Trading

Blackstar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackstar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blackstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.