BlackRock Inc. Invests $11.73 Million in Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cent PUERTO S A/S at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cent PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter worth $2,711,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cent PUERTO S A/S opened at $11.41 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cent PUERTO S A/S has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Cent PUERTO S A/S will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cent PUERTO S A/S Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

