BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 2,505.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,962 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.60% of Sterling Bancorp worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $9,836,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp opened at $13.50 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

