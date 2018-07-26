BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,961,408 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961,408 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.45% of Procter & Gamble worth $12,890,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 101,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble opened at $79.47 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,629.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $410,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,483. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.97.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

