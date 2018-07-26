BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) Earns News Impact Score of 0.17

News headlines about BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 41.9701783635849 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

DSU traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 126,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,591. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

In other BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,399 shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $608,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 249,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.