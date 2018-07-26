Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) vs. The Hackett Group (HCKT) Financial Analysis

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ: BKCC) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

38.2% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and The Hackett Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Capital Investment $97.33 million 4.41 $20.90 million $0.73 8.15 The Hackett Group $285.86 million 1.77 $27.35 million $0.76 22.68

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Capital Investment. Blackrock Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hackett Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Capital Investment 6.07% 9.02% 6.02% The Hackett Group 9.35% 24.35% 13.70%

Dividends

Blackrock Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Blackrock Capital Investment pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Hackett Group pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hackett Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Blackrock Capital Investment has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackrock Capital Investment and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Capital Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Blackrock Capital Investment presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.85%. The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Blackrock Capital Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blackrock Capital Investment is more favorable than The Hackett Group.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Blackrock Capital Investment on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. Its targeted investment typically ranges between $10 million and $50 million. The Company generally seeks to invest in companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company’s investments are in senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated loans to the United States private and certain public middle-market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise; ERP, enterprise performance management, and analytic solutions help clients in enhancing the value of their investments in enterprise software and business analytics; and SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration, as well as off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.