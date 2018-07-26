Black Hills (BKH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Black Hills from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Black Hills from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE BKH opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.38 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.98%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 78.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,462,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 644,620 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,405,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 81.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,284,000 after purchasing an additional 572,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,083,000 after purchasing an additional 96,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

