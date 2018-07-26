Black Box Co. (BBOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,336,952 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the June 29th total of 848,548 shares. Approximately 23.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,844,980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBOX. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Box by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Black Box by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Box by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 220,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Box by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Box by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Black Box stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Black Box has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter. Black Box had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

About Black Box

Black Box Corporation provides digital technology solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services.

