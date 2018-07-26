Birchcliff Energy (BIR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.33

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 1693682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

BIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.78.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$159.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.00 million. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 112.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.