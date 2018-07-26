BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce $95.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $95.67 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $384.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.55 million to $385.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $421.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $420.90 million to $423.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. BioTelemetry had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 367,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,008. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,570 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,493,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,452.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph H. Capper sold 200,000 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $8,772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,231,485.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,542 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,145 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 800,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 321,284 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 8,866.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 756,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 747,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 438,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

