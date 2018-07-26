Biogen (BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $408.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $423.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen opened at $383.83 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Biogen has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Biogen will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 445.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $131,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.