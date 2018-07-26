Biogen (BIIB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $383.00 and last traded at $371.08, with a volume of 102323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.11.

The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $366.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,755.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,485,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,728,416,000 after buying an additional 463,656 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $78,823,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 38.8% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,573,000 after buying an additional 250,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,076,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,508,000 after buying an additional 246,436 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.